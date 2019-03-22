Another week full of hip-shaking new tunes!

The biggest Latin music stars dropped some infectious and energetic song this week, including Nicky Jam teaming up with Ozuna for his first single of 2019. There's also powerful female-led collaborations including Gloria Trevi and Karol G seeking vengeance with their feisty bop, and Sofia Reyes, Anitta and Rita Ora saying "R.I.P to the bullsh*t" with their new trilingual track. Per usual, J Balvin delivers another energetic collab, this time with Sean Paul.

ET is rounding up the hottest Latin music tracks that need to be added to your weekend playlist now!

Nicky Jam and Ozuna -- "Te Robaré"

Delivering his first track of 2019, Nicky Jam enlists the "Taki Taki" singer for a catchy tune that will have you on your feet and swaying side to side. Written by both reggaetoneros, as well as Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Huztle, Gaby Music and Chris Jeday, the single is about wanting someone and "stealing" them away.

Sebastián Yatra -- "Cristina"

The 24-year-old Colombian crooner makes us fall in love with his first single off of his forthcoming sophomore album, Fantasia. The video accompanying the sweet song is about a girl who he falls in love with. As her singing career beings to take off and she becomes a pop star, their relationship suffers as she's bombarded with fans and their time spent apart while she's on tour.

Becky G -- "Green Light Go"

The 22-year-old singer's new song delivers a feel good beat and empowering lyrics: "OK, nobody stop me, I'm on my green light go/Everything I do is big, I'm on my 'fee-fi-fo'/I came up from out the dirt, I'm like a concrete rose. If I ever fall, I'm landin' on my Gucci soles/I got my foot on the gas."

"'Green Light Go,' to me, represents not taking no for an answer, making my own path and giving myself my own green lights," Becky said of the song. "I am a proud Mexican-American, concrete rose, born and raised in the streets of L.A. I’m on my Green light go. Let’s go."

Reik and Wisin y Yandel – "Duele"

The Mexican trio and the reggaeton duo unite to tell the story of two star-crossed lovers in "Duele," which translates to "it hurts." The two genres perfectly blend to bring the emotional tale to life in their heartbreak jam, with an unexpected ending.

Jackie Cruz -- "Melly 16"

The song narrates a very personal and heart-wrenching time for Cruz, who suffered a near-fatal car accident when she was 16 years old.The crash left the 32-year-old singer and actress in a coma for 72 hours, and the physical and emotional toll from the incident led Cruz to deal with depression, at one point even considereding suicide.

Cruz named the song after a 10-year-old girl named Melly, whom she met while being treated in a rehabilitation center. The music video, directed by Parker Hill and Sebastian Sdaigui, touches on this inspiring relationship.

Danny Ocean -- "Veneno"

Written and produced by the Venezuelan artist, "Veneno" (*"Poison"*) was the third track created for his debut album, 54+1. The shoulder-shaking song describes a confident woman who loves attention, but can be deadly if you get too close to her.

Natti Natasha – "Obsesión"

She's back with another banger! Natti knows that people are obsessed with her and she doesn't mind it. The seductive music video shows the brunette beauty looking fabulous on the red carpet, in a bathtub and lying on a pile of rose petals a la American Beauty as she preaches about how much people adore her.

Sofia Reyes, Anitta and Rita Ora -- "R.I.P."

Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, British pop star Rita Ora and Brazilian bombshell Anitta are the girl group of our dreams on this trilingual track. The international trio sends a strong message with their infectious beat and lyrics like: “R.I.P. to the bullshit/Brush it off like Cool Whip." The video is also full of girl power, sexy style and fierce dance moves.

Sean Paul and J Balvin -- "Contra La Pared"

Directed by Andy Hines, the music video was shot at Utah’s Lake Powell. Paul and Balvin appear to be in good spirits throughout the entire shoot -- in fact, their brotherly vibe is palpable.

“Working with artists like Sean and J Balvin, these are the kind of artists that I like to work with because they actually do things that are different and they are not afraid to take planes, trains and automobiles to get out to a place like this,” Hines says in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

Gloria Trevi and Karol G -- "Hijoepu*#"

The Latin icon and the "Mi Cama" singer teamed up for a new power anthem, "Hijoepu*#" ("Son of a B***h").

Directed by Pablo Croce, the video sees these two badass ladies turning into action movie heroines, who decide to teach shady men a lesson. Karol stuns in an all-black latex ensemble, while Trevi defies time, looking as radiant as ever. The single marks the first time Karol and Trevi have worked together.

For more Latin music, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

