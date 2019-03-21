Becky G Drops New Feel Good Song 'Green Light Go' -- Listen

Becky G is back with another banger!

The 22-year-old singer released her new single, "Green Light Go," on Friday. The electrifying song delivers a feel good beat, and female empowering lyrics.

"Ok, nobody stop me, I'm on my green light go/Everything I do is big, I'm on my 'fee-fi-fo'/I came up from out the dirt, I'm like a concrete rose," she croons. "If I ever fall, I'm landin' on my Gucci soles/I got my foot on the gas."

"'Green Light Go,' to me, represents not taking no for an answer, making my own path and giving myself my own green lights," Becky expressed in a statement. "I am a proud Mexican-American, concrete rose, born and raised in the streets of LA. I’m on my Green light go. Let’s go."

"Green Light Go" is the follow up to "LBD," released in January. Becky stopped by ET Live last month, where she opened up about her journey from pop, teeny-bopper to who she has become now.

"Looking back at it, it was a learning curve for me because I learned a lesson of, 'What is my message?' and the power of my voice and how to use it. I kind of took a pivot into Spanish music, and I think that's where I really found the formula of what I want to create as an artist, and that is more urban."

She also dished on all the details about the sizzling "LBD" visual. Watch the interview below.

For more on Becky G, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

