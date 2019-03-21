Jackie Cruz is baring it all.

The Orange is the New Black actress debuted her new song Thursday, and only ET has the exclusive music video. The song, titled "Melly 16," narrates a very personal and heartwrenching time for Cruz, who suffered a near-fatal car accident when she was 16 years old.

"Stripped away from my own beauty / Thought everyone could see through me / Didn’t want to get used to the new me," Cruz sings. The car accident left the 32-year-old singer and actress in a comma for 72 hours. The physical and emotional toll from the incident led Cruz to deal with depression, and at one point she even considered suicide.

Cruz named the song after a 10-year-old girl named Melly, who she met while being treated in a rehabilitation center. The music video, directed by Parker Hill and Sebastian Sdaigui, touches on this inspiring relationship. Watch the full video below.

