Sofia Reyes has a bright future ahead of her.

At 23 years old, the Mexican pop singer-songwriter is a Latin GRAMMY nominee, has over 900,000 Instagram followers and her latest single, "1, 2, 3" featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto, has over 300 million views on YouTube. Life is good for the singer, and it's about to get even better as she continues releasing infectious and hip-shaking music.

If you're not familiar with Reyes, prepare to get to know her in "My Life As a Latina," a feel-good, inspiring video series where ETOnline showcases powerful Latinas in entertainment and gives viewers an inside look into their life before stardom.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Reyes moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco, to pursue her singing career, before settling down in Los Angeles. Discovered by Prince Royce and signed to his newly-created music label D'León Records, Reyes began conquering Latin America with her upbeat bilingual hits like "Muévelo" and "Conmigo (Rest of Your Life)."

Reyes released her debut album, Louder, in 2017, and is ready to take her fans and music to the next level. Whether she's writing songs in her studio apartment, or traveling the world and performing for new audiences, Reyes still has a list of goals she wants to check off.

"My three biggest career goals are touring all around the world, selling out stadiums and collaborating with Ed Sheeran," she tells ET's Deidre Behar at her home in North Hollywood, California. "And obviously, do what I love and be able, and free, to create what feels the most 'me' -- and to share that with the world."

Forming part of a dynamic group of Latina singers on the scene like Becky G, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Rosalia, Leslie Grace and Rosalia, Reyes loves the fact that more Latina artists are taking over the airwaves.

"I love that we're all friends, we all support each other," she grateful shares. "I don't feel any competition at all. It's, like, 'I'm here to support you. I'm here to lift you higher.' It's cool. I think we are all team players and we help each other and support one another. Es algo padrísimo!"

As for her personal life, Reyes has been dating musician Ricky Montaner, one-half of the Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky, for three years now. During ET's interview, Montaner surprised Reyes with a sweet video message that made her tear up.

"He's so cute! I don't want to cry anymore!" she says while watching his video. "He's so sweet, he's the best. I was not expecting this, so it's definitely a surprise. But he's always like that!"

As for taking their relationship to the next level, she says marriage and having a family has "always been" part of her plan.

"He's a special guy… Ricky and I are taking it very chill. It's something one shouldn't rush," she explains. "You feel the moment and it's the perfect moment. You shouldn't stress about that or set a date like, 'OK when I'm 25 then I'm going [to get married].' You just feel it. It should be natural and beautiful. There's no rush. We're just enjoying the process and were really happy."

See the full interview with Reyes below.

