There's something about Maluma that instantly attracts you to him.

The 24-year-old Colombian crooner has been breaking hearts in Latin America since the release of his debut album, Magia, in 2012, but he's slowly grabbing people's attention stateside. The suave singer, with his hard-rock abs and tousled locks, has become the heartthrob you didn't know about, but need to. Fans have seen his "Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy" side -- a play off his 2015 sophomore LP, which showcased his diverse musical tastes -- and have seen him conquer F.A.M.E. (his 2018 album). Maluma is here to stay and make sure that everyone knows who he is.

And while Maluma may get bashful talking about his devilishly good looks -- "No, that's a lie," the "Borro Cassette" singer told ET's Keltie Knight at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday about being one of the 'biggest heartthrobs of all time.' "That's a lie. I’m sweating right now. Thank you. Appreciate it." -- there's no denying that he's making people turn their heads.

Maluma has definitely come a long way from a clean-shaven baby face fans first saw in "Farandulera" to a sexy, tattooed stud with the perfect amount of scruff in "Mala Mia."

Since arriving to the scene, Maluma never shied away from showing off his fashion flair and putting his personal touch on his red carpet looks.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Miquel Benitez/WireImage

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While on stage, he keeps things cool and casual, frequently showing off his buff bod.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision

Getty Images

Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As Maluma begins to evolve as an artist, so does his fashion. These day's the singer like to also keep things flashy during his shows with his choice of stylish and flashy suits.

Venturelli/WireImage

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Artistically, the singer's music videos perfectly showcase his best assets i.e. his sexy smize, smoldering looks, sex appeal and seductive nature. Each year getting steamier and steamier.

And lastly, there are those intimate (shirtless) Instagram pics he treats fans to.

B A L A N C E 🌿🍃🌱 A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

Captain J.L. 🛥 A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Vitamina D ☀️ A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Jun 3, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT

Cheers to many more Maluma moments in your life.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maluma Turns Up the Heat During Sizzling 2018 MTV VMAs Performance

Maluma Gives Selena Gomez Duet Update, Admits He Loves 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' (Exclusive)

Maluma Opens Up About Dating Rumors and Why He Wants to Be a Young Dad (Exclusive)

Related Gallery