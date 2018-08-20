Maluma heated things up at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 24-year-old Colombian crooner took the stage to perform his hit, "Felices los 4," during Monday's awards ceremony. Wearing a silver-and-black suit, sans shirt, the Latin heartthrob got the crowd going with his hip-shaking performance.

During the middle of his song, he went down into the crowd and started dancing with Camila Cabello and her mom, Sinuhe. Jennifer Lopez was also spotted clapping and getting down to the infectious beat. For those who weren't as familiar with Maluma -- he was nominated for two VMAs in the Best Latin category -- he definitely got people's attention when a slew of dancers dressed in gold ensembles stepped out on stage.

This also got steamy at the end of the performance when one of his dancers kissed him.

Prior to taking the stage, the singer looked fresh in an all-white suit, which he paired with red metallic shoes. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Maluma on the red carpet, where he expressed how happy and honored he was to perform at the MTV VMAs for the first time, as well as be recognized for his videos for "Felices los 4" and his collaboration with Shakira, "Chantaje."

"I feel super happy, super grateful" Maluma told ET. "I feel that this is a huge opportunity for me, for the Latin culture, actually. I feel like I’m representing my whole culture here because this is the first time that a Latin song does a complete set. I’m feeling super, super grateful, and I think you’re going to love it."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

ET caught up with Maluma earlier this year, when he dished on his new music and dating rumors. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Performs 'God Is a Woman' With 50 Diverse Female Dancers at MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Puts on Epic Performance With Ja Rule & DJ Khaled Before Accepting MTV Video Vanguard Award

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery