Sean Paul and J Balvin have a new jam for your party playlist.

The duo is bringing the heat with "Contra La Pared," which marks the first time the two have worked together. The bilingual single will drop Thursday, March 14 with the music video premiering the following day. And, only ET has an exclusive first look at the electrifying video. Watch the player above for all the action.

Directed by Andy Hines, the music video was shot at Utah’s Lake Powell. Paul and Balvin appear to be in good spirits throughout the entire shoot -- in fact, their brotherly vibe is palpable.

“Working with artists like Sean and J Balvin, these are the kind of artists that I like to work with because they actually do things that are different and they are not afraid to take planes, trains and automobiles to get out to a place like this,” Hines says in the video. “[This] is a location where no one has really shot here before. I’m super excited already and I can’t wait to share.”

Last month, Balvin released “I Can’t Get Enough,” a catchy collab with Selena Gomez, Tainy and Benny Blanco.

"[Selena's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin told ET. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

For more on that interview with Balvin, watch the video below.

