Is it getting hot in here, or is that just the new Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello video?

The pair dropped their new collab, "Señorita," on Thursday, along with the steamy accompanying music video, much to fans' delight. The vid features Cabello as a diner waitress and Mendes as a brooding patron, and is their second team-up since 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Their characters share passionate dances, a motorcycle ride and a night together in a hotel, but ultimately go their separate ways in the video, directed by Dave Meyers.

"I love it when you call me señorita / I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya," Cabello and Mendes croon in the chorus of the sun-soaked summer jam.

The pair did a live chat with fans leading up to the video's release, where they revealed that the secret project had been in the works for about 9 months, and revealed that they got slightly nervous about filming the steamy scenes with each other!

"I had to drink a lot of wine," Cabello teased.

“The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous, I had to drink a lot of wine!!!” — Camila answering fan questions about #Señorita on YouTube pic.twitter.com/mbDvgknkgn — Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) June 21, 2019

Mendes and Cabello have hinted that the vid is a spiritual successor to "I Know What You Did Last Summer" while teasing the release of "Senorita" on their social media pages. Cabello told ET's Katie Krause last fall that their first collaboration, which came when she was still a member of Fifth Harmony, was "so spontaneous."

"We kind of just wrote it for the sake of writing it," she recalled. "I didn't even think that it would be heard anywhere... When his label picked it as a single, I was like, 'OK, cool!' It was a really cool thing that happened, but I don't think you can plan those things."

However, Mendes has had his sights on another duet with Cabello ever since shortly after the song's release in November 2015.

"Totally, she's amazing, and super talented as a songwriter," he raved of his fellow pop star the following month, when asked if he'd be down to team up again. "I've never worked with an actual songwriter who I clicked with as well as her."

And his feelings clearly haven't changed all these years later. “She is the most creative most fun most empathetic person i know! Working with her is a dream!” Mendes said of Cabello in Thursday's live chat.

