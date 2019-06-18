Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just teased fans with a new collaboration.

The Canadian crooner took to social media on Tuesday to share a steamy teaser of a new project he has in the works with the "Havana" singer. The 19-second teaser shows the two cozying up and almost appearing to be kissing, as clips of Mendes alone and Cabello in a restaurant flash across the screen. The video is set to a soft and melancholically beautiful tune.

The "Treat You Better" singer left the posts without a description, which instantly had fans asking for more details on the new collaboration with the former Fifth Harmony singer.

Mendes and Cabello previously collaborated on the 2015 single "I Know What You Did Last Summer." While Cabello has yet to comment on her and Mendes' teaser, she has been sharing subtle updates about her new music in the works.

When one fan tweeted her, "Mom we are HUNGRY," she replied, "dinner coming SOONER THAN YOU THINK GOODBYE."

dinner coming SOONER THAN YOU THINK GOODBYE https://t.co/hZRQ1a1KuA — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 17, 2019

Fans also noticed that both artists had also teased a sequel to their first song, writing on Instagram, "IKWYDLS Part 2."

#IKWYDLS2 🤩

•kinda like in The Fault in Our Stars when they said Okay? Okay. pic.twitter.com/MviP6Ozr23 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnMTrack) June 18, 2019

Additionally, aside from her own forthcoming sophomore album, it was also revealed on Tuesday that she and Cardi B are featured on a new Ed Sheeran song titled "South of the Border."

See more on Cabello and her all-star collabs, watch below.

