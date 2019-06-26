Camila Cabello is asking fans to stop sending negative and hurtful comments to her ex, Matthew Hussey, following their recent split.

The "Havana" songstress -- who has been romantically linked to Hussey since the winter of 2018 and has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight -- took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a strongly worded message pleading with her devoted fans to stop harassing Hussey.

"To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things," she wrote. "You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain."

"There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about," Cabello continued. "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them."

"I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone," she concluded.

News of Cabello's split from Hussey, which broke on Thursday, came just a week after the 22-year-old performer and Shawn Mendes released the steamy music video for their new duet, "Señorita."

Check out the video below to see more on their collaboration.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Break Up After More Than a Year Together

Shawn Mendes Accidentally Drops Camila Cabello in Behind-the-Scenes Footage of 'Señorita' Video

Camila Cabello to Make Film Debut in 'Cinderella' Retelling

Related Gallery