Just days after releasing a steamy music video for their musical collaboration, “Señorita,” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were snapped holding hands on Wednesday night, before spending 4th of July together.

The pair were snapped in West Hollywood on Wednesday, smiling and holding hands, with Cabello wearing a sexy, backless black outfit and Mendes rocking black-and-white stripes.

According to ET Canada, the two appeared “very cozy” while walking to the front door of Mendes’ West Hollywood pad after a night out.

The fun continued on Thursday as they arrived together at Nobu Malibu in California for Bootsy Bellows’ Red, White and Bootsy party, presented by The h.wood Group, in partnership with PacSun.

“They arrived together with a bunch of people including artist Goody Grace,” an eyewitness told ET, adding the Cabello hopped out of the van super-fast. “Shawn helped Camilla down. She went straight in and he took a second to say thank you to the promoter.”

The 4th of July bash was also attended by Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Mendes and Cabello was also snapped at what appeared to be another Independence Day gathering, lounging by an infinity pool overlooking the ocean while wearing all-white outfits.

Another video showed them adorably goofing around while Mendes, 20, held 22-year-old Cabello’s hand.

The pair’s public outings come after ET learned that Cabello had split with her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Hussey.

The news came just one week after the “Señorita” video with Mendes was released.

Mendes and Cabello also collaborated on the song, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," in 2015.

