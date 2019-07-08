Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are continuing to fuel dating rumors.

On Sunday, the "Senorita" singers were spotted having brunch in West Hollywood, California. The two couldn't get enough of each other during the outing, with repeated hugs, constant smiles and even some skipping. Mendes was even spotted tucking Cabello's hair behind her ear, as she rested her hand on his stomach.

Both were dressed casually for their outing, with 22-year-old Cabello wearing track pants, a tank and a cardigan, while 20-year-old Mendes opted for a sweatshirt and athletic shorts. Cabello, who wore her hair down, finished her Sunday look with a Chanel backpack.

The flirty pics came the same day that a fan appeared to spot the pair getting cozy in a booth at 5 a.m. The duo's faces aren't clearly visible as the video was taken from behind, but it does look a lot like Mendes with his arm around a dark-haired beauty.

Prior to their PDA-filled day, Mendes seemingly denied dating the "Consequences" singer, who recently split from Matthew Hussey, her boyfriend of more than a year. At a low-key Q&A, a fan asked Mendes if he and Cabello were dating. He responded by shaking his head no.

Mendes and Cabello also spent the Fourth of July holiday together. They were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood and also flirted at the Bootsy Bellows Red, White and Bootsy annual event at Nobu Malibu.

An eyewitness at the event told ET that the pair "didn't leave each other's side" at the gathering, which they arrived to and departed from together. "His arm was around her at their table, they held hands and were seen kissing on the lips," the eyewitness said.

The pair kept their time together going on Friday, when Cabello attended Mendes' L.A. concert and praised him for being "amazing" and "unreal" on her Instagram Story.

