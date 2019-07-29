The frolicking fun continues for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello!

The young pop stars were snapped canoodling in the water in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Wearing a white swimsuit, the former Fifth Harmony singer soaked up the sun with Mendes, nuzzling his ear during one embrace.

Mendes’ abs were on display as he exited the water wearing black, Nike swim shorts, and the couple was also snapped holding hands while walking barefoot along the boardwalk.

The beach fun came a day after Cabello, 22, stepped out to support Mendes on the latest stop of his tour, at Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

MEGA

MEGA

MEGA

In a video posted by a fan on Instagram, the songstress can be seen at Mendes' concert, wearing a white dress while dancing and clapping along to his music.

Attending the gig with family members, she made one young fan’s fifth birthday extra special, by posing for a photo with the cutie.

Since releasing the sexy video for their collaborative hit, “Señorita,” Mendes and Cabello have enjoyed numerous intimate outings together, including fun, seaside Fourth of July celebrations in Malibu, makeout sessions in San Francisco and casual café hangs in Tampa, Florida.



Representatives for Mendes and Cabello did not respond to ET's request for comment.

See more on the musicians below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands & Cuddling Up in Tampa Amid Ongoing Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Having Steamy Make-Out Session

What's Really Going on Between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello After PDA-Filled Outings

Related Gallery