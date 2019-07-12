Camila Cabello only has wonderful things to say about Shawn Mendes.

In a recent interview with Clash, the 22-year-old singer opens up about her relationship with Mendes, 20, amid romance rumors and multiple PDA-filled outings between the pair.

"I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust," Cabello says. "I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me."

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," she continues. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."

Another thing that's led many to believe Cabello and Mendes are romantically linked is their new song, "Senorita," and the steamy music video that accompanies it. The song, Cabello says, was Mendes' idea, but it took about nine months of back and forth for it to come to fruition.

"It’s one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together," Cabello says. "I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry -- we’ve been in each other’s lives for like four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together."

"It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other," she adds.

Following their seemingly romantic outings, a source told ET that Cabello and Mendes "are casually spending time together."

"The two have always been close friends, worked on music together and admire one another," the source said. "Camila just got out of a relationship and Shawn is on tour [so] the duo isn't looking to get into anything serious right now."

"Shawn and Camila recently had time off and spent it together, but Shawn is back on tour and increasing the seriousness of their relationship will be hard," the source adds.

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

