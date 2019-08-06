Camila Cabello is opening up about her tight bond with Shawn Mendes.

The singer is featured in Variety's "Power of Young Hollywood" issue, where she explains how their catchy new collab, "Señorita," came to be.

"I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you," she gushes.

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 20, have been making plenty of headlines lately due to their PDA-filled dates in cities like Malibu, San Francisco, Tampa and Miami. Paparazzi have photographed the two kissing on multiple occasions over the past few months, and although the lovebirds appear to be comfortable with each other, Cabello admits she doesn't enjoy that side of fame.

"It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it," she confesses. "I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible."

"If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don’t care because I choose being human and normal," she adds.

Heather Hazzan/Variety

Also during the interview, Cabello opens up about why she recently spoke out in defense of Taylor Swift. When news broke in June that Scooter Braun had acquired Swift's master recordings after his Ithaca Holdings group struck a reported $300 million deal with the singer's former record label, Big Machine, Swift claimed Braun had been "bullying" her and said she was "grossed out" by the deal.

Cabello, who opened for Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour, says she defended the singer "because she is my friend."

"And someone in her position -- which is, like, on another level -- I can’t imagine how many times she's been let down by people, or gotten disappointed by friends who were just using her, or people who just wanted to be friends with Taylor Swift or whatever," she explains. "I'm happy to be there for her as a person. Like, 'Even when it's not popular, I've got you. I'm, like, your real friend.'"

"With the Scooter thing, I feel her frustration," she continues. "Getting f**ked over like that and not being able to have her masters? That sucks. When you think about how artists have to slave to make these things, and then you don't own them, that is kind of a ridiculous concept."

Like Swift (who has been teasing her Lover album for months now!), Cabello is also gearing up to release new music. While speaking to the outlet, she gave fans some insight into what they can expect from her forthcoming sophomore album.

"Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up," she says of how her love life informed her songwriting. "Everything was written in present moment."

"I'm trying to say yes more. It's like there’s two Camilas: the one that's a scared little hermit crab and, if left to her own devices, will just stay home. And there's the other who's like, 'No, we’re going out,'" she adds. "And she takes the other Camila by the hand and just f**king drags her. That's what I'm trying to do, and I think it's what I did these past two years. As a songwriter, I grew a lot. It’s, like, a million times better than my first album."

Music aside, it sounds like Cabello's relationship with Mendes is also quickly blossoming. A source told ET late last month that the two are "committed to working on a relationship."

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source said. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour. However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another."

Reps for the singers did not reply to requests for comment. Hear more in the video below.

