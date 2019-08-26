Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes aren't the only artists who will being hitting the stage at this year's MTV Video Music Awards!

In addition to the "Senorita" singers, who are nominated for multiple awards, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fetty Wap, H.E.R, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, Normani and Ozuna will be performing.

Taylor Swift will also open the show, making this her first major awards show performance since the release of her album, Lover.

The network also revealed that Missy Elliott will be honored with this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and, like her predecessors, will take the stage for a special performance. Past recipients include Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce.

The VMAs will close with a collaborative performance by Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean.

Ariana Grande and Swift lead this year's nominations with 10 each, with Billie Eilish coming in second with nine noms.

Fans can still vote for the "Best New Artist" award on vma.mtv.com. The 2019 MTV VMAs, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In the meantime, check out ET's exclusive interview with this year's host:

