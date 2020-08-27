2020 MTV VMAs: How to Watch, Performers, Presenters, Nominees and More

Rain, shine or pandemic, the MTV VMAs are almost here.

Like nearly all awards shows in the age of the coronavirus, MTV's annual music video celebration is making adjustments in 2020, but still plans to pack the night full of celebrity appearances and performances from major artists. Another major shakeup is moving the show from Brooklyn's Barclays Center to various outdoor performances around NYC with "limited or no audience," according to a statement from the venue's spokespeople to ET earlier this month.

Read on for all the details you need on how to watch the 2020 MTV VMAs, as well as the confirmed list of performers, host, when the show starts, nominees and more.

When are the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards? Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c on MTV.

How to watch the VMAs: The show will air on MTV and be livestreamed on MTV.com or the network's app, as well as for the first time, simulcast accross multible ViacomCBS networks, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW.

For non-cable subscribers, MTV is available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Sling TV with the Entertainment package.

Who's hosting? Hustlers star Keke Palmer is at the helm of the 2020 MTV VMAs, making history as the first woman of color to host the show solo.

"I'm so excited," Palmer exclusively shared with ET this week, teasing what to expect for the show. "You're gonna see me, I think, a lot during the show, so I'm very excited to have fun ... you're gonna get all Keke. All what you see of Keke on IG, you're gonna be getting that during the show."

Who's performing? The VMA stage will be as star-studded as ever. Lady Gaga is set to perform "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande during the 2020 VMAs, along with BTS, The Weeknd, Maluma and Roddy Ricch. Also performing is Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, J Balvin and CNCO.

Who's performing the VMA pre-show?Chloe x Halle will be playing, along with a lineup that includes Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear. Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi and Tate McRae round out the list of performers. Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa are set to host the pre-show.

Who's nominated? Ariana Grande and Gaga notched nine nominations each this year, including a joint nod for Video of the Year for "Rain on Me." The pair are followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd (six nominations) and Taylor Swift (five).

On Monday, MTV revealed the top three finalists for the PUSH Best New Artist to be Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi and YUNGBLUD.

Who's presenting? This year's presenters include Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson, and Travis Barker.

How to vote: Fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories at vma.mtv.com until Aug. 23. The Best New Artist category can be voted on continuing into the show on Aug 30, or by direct messaging @VMAs on Twitter until Aug. 28. For the social categories, fans can check out the MTV VMA's Instagram Stories to vote.

What else do I need to know? Two new timely categories have been added this year -- Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. Additionally, after more than 20 years, the Best Alternative category is returning to the show.

MTV has also announced that this year's show will honor "Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers," which will celebrate performances by COVID-19 first responders.

Watch the video below for more on how the MTV VMAs are changing things up this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

