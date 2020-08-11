The Weeknd, Maluma and Roddy Ricch to Perform During 2020 MTV VMAs

Even a pandemic can't keep the MTV Video Music Awards from booking the hottest talent!

On Tuesday, MTV unveiled the second round of performers for its annual awards show ceremony, which is set to take place on Aug. 30. Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the event will no longer be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but will instead be virtual, with Keke Palmer hosting.

The Weeknd, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO are set to perform at the big event, MTV just announced. The network previously revealed that BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are also among the performers. This will mark BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released Aug. 21.

In addition, the full list of nominees for the 2020 awards show has been released. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the pack this year, racking up nine nominations each. They are both nominated for Video of the Year for their catchy collab, "Rain On Me."

Following closely behind are Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each, including Video of the Year nods for "everything i wanted" and "Blinding Lights," respectively.

As for the performers, Ricch is up for Song of the Year for "The Box" as well as PUSH Best New Artist. Maluma is nominated in the Best Latin category for his song with J Balvin, "Queì Pena." Meanwhile, Latin boy band CNCO is up for Best Quarantine Performance for their Unplugged At Home.

BTS received a total of three nominations (Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography), along with Doja Cat (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Direction). J Balvin has three nominations in the Best Latin category, as well as a nod for Best Collaboration for "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" with the Black Eyed Peas.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 MTV VMAs Nominations: The Complete List

MTV VMAs Will No Longer Be Held at Barclays Center

Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV VMAs

The Biggest Trends on the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet | ET Style Feed This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery