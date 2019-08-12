Missy Elliott's status as a trailblazer will be cemented with a special honor at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The hip-hop legend will receive this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony on Monday, Aug. 26. Like her predecessors, this also means that the 48-year-old rapper will be performing at the VMAs.

"Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible," Bruce Gillmer, the Head of Music and Music Talent at Viacom and Co-Brand Head of MTV International, said in a statement. "Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched."

Recipients of the award in recent years include some of the music world's biggest acts, including Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce.

In promotion for the VMAs and Elliott receiving this honor, MTV is partnering with Pepsi to create a special pop-up event in New York City for fans on Aug. 24 and 25, in anticipation of the awards show. The installation, dubbed "MTV & Pepsi Celebrate the Museum of Missy Elliott," will include an immersive look at the performer's music and iconic costumes over the years.

Last month, MTV released the full list of nominees for the VMAs, with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift leading the pack with 10 nominations each, including some of the night's most prestigious honors, "Video of the Year" and "Song of the Year."

Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish also racked up numerous nominations -- nine for Eilish and eight for Nas -- and will go head to head in the "Best New Artist" category.

Like Elliott, Swift will also be taking the stage at the awards show, which will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, check out the video below for highlights from last year's show!

