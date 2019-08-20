Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share a Kiss During Date in Montreal

The North American PDA tour continues for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The cute couple was photographed locking lips in Montreal, Canada, during a romantic night out on Monday.

The two were first spotted holding hands while taking a stroll together, before stopping off at a small café, where they were snapped during their makeout session.

Cabello wore a black tank top, camouflage pants and black trainers and had her long locks flowing as Mendes held her face as the two got cozy.

The sighting is the latest in a string of loved-up outings that have sent fans of the couple wild in recent weeks.

After releasing the steamy music video for their collaboration, “Senorita,” they enjoyed a fun Fourth of July weekend together.

The young stars were then photographed kissing in San Francisco, canoodling in the water in Miami Beach and holding hands in New York City on Mendes’ 21st birthday earlier this month.

Around Mendes’ birthday, a source told ET that the two had truly fallen for one another and are "committed to working on a relationship," with Cabello, 22, traveling with Mendes on tour.

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source said. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour. However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.”

Next, the stars will hit the stage to perform “Senorita” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

