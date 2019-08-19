It finally happened.

On Monday, it was announced that, after a staggering 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X has been dethroned by Billie Eilish's single, "Bad Guy."

Soon after the news broke, Nas took to Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to billie eilish!! U deserve this!!"

The toppling of "Old Town Road" comes three weeks after Nas' mega-hit single became the longest number one in Billboard history with 17 weeks, beating out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which was at number one for 16 weeks in 1995-1996, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber, which tied the record two years ago.

congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!! — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

Eilish quickly responded to the big news by posting a screengrab of the headline in her Instagram Story, writing, "AYYYYYEEEE WE MADE IT."

She also responded to Nas with a gentle ribbing: "I think he mad on the low... LMAO BUT THANK YOU B! LOVE YOU @lilnasx."

The 17-year-old's hit track has been at number two on the Hot 100 for nine weeks before claiming the top position. She is notably the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number-one single on the Billboard chart.

Cyrus, Nas' collaborator on the anthem, also responded to the news. The country music singer tweeted out an image which reads: "Music gives life to everything."

Alongside the image, he wrote, "Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride."

Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride. pic.twitter.com/vrtNvtitB7 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 19, 2019

After it was announced that "Old Town Road" had become the longest number one, Nas shared details with fans concerning how he came up with the track. He was living with his sister at the time and he found the song's beat on YouTube.

"I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," he wrote, later adding, "I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all."

He also shared how he recorded and released the track on the very same day and in no time, it began its meteoric rise. "Did I know it would become the longest running number one song of all time? No! But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me," he wrote.

See more news on Lil Nas X below.

