Lil Nas X Says He Was 'Pushed by the Universe' to Come Out as Gay

The 20-year-old singer became an overnight success with his mega-hit, "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and has been reveling in all his glory. During his quick rise to stardom, however, Lil Nas revealed his most personal secret, sharing with the world that he's gay.

In a new interview with Time, published on Tuesday, the rapper explains that from a young age he was taught that homosexuality "is never going to be OK." But during Pride Week, he felt as if the "universe" was pushing him to open up about his sexuality.

"I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe," he says of his coming-out story. "In June, I'm seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands -- little stuff like that."

Lil Nas first alluded to his sexuality when he told fans to listen to his song "C7osure (You Like)," and noted the rainbow on his album cover. Then in July, he tweeted: "Wow man last year I was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay."

wow man last year i was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay. — nope (@LilNasX) July 28, 2019

Since then, he's received some backlash but also praise from fans and the hip-hop community. If he was scared of losing followers, it didn't show on the charts because "Old Town Road" is the longest-running No. 1 song in history, occupying the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks and counting.

"Everything lined up for this moment to take me to this place," Lil Nas reflects. "Not to sound self-centered, but it feels like I’m chosen, in a way, to do this stuff."

