Rapper Lil Nas X is opening up about his recent posts about his sexuality and the backlash he's received as a result.

The 20-year-old musician took to Twitter on the final day of Pride Month, writing, “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”



He was referring to his new song, "C7osure (You Like),” in which he sings lyrics like, “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, the rapper said he didn't "have anything to hide" and had "kind of revealed that I am gay."

"How big of a deal is that?" he added. "Is it something that I was considering never doing ever, like taking to the grave or something? But I was like, I don' t want to live my entire life -- especially how I got to where I'm at, not doing what I want to do."

When asked if he expected any backlash to his revelation, he pointed out he’s “already getting it,” and appeared unfazed.

"I used to be that person being negative,” he explained, referring to the negative feedback he had received. “I’m not angry or anything, because I understand how they just want that reaction. So, I'm just going to joke back with them."

The singer also said that being gay is “not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities,” and that he hoped being open about his sexuality would help others do so.

The “Old Town Road” rapper also said he feels like he's "opening doors for more people" and hopes that his fans can feel “comfortable” with the news.

One fan and pal was quick to encourage the musician -- Miley Cyrus, who shared positive words on social media on Monday.

“SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx 🌈❤️🌈❤️ In your corner forever my friend!” Cyrus wrote, alongside a photo of the two posing together.

See more Lil Nas X below.

