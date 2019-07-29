Lil Nas X has just taken his place in pop music history.



On Monday, the rapper’s "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus completed its 17th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record. In doing so, he beat out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," which was at number one for 16 weeks in 1995-1996, as well as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber, which tied the record two years ago.



To mark the occasion, Nas shared a post on Instagram, which featured several of the steps along the song’s road to total dominance, including enlisting Cyrus for the remix.



In the caption, he explained how he came up with the song, which began with finding a country-trap beat he loved on YouTube while staying with his sister.



"I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," he wrote, later adding, "I jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all."



He next shared how he recorded and released the track on the very same day and in no time, it began its meteoric rise. "Did I know it would become the longest running number one song of all time? No! But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me," he wrote.

Cyrus also issued a statement on the momentous achievement: "17 is my new favorite number! 17 weeks No. 1 Single ‘Old Town Road.’ 17 weeks No. 1 Album Some Gave All. My goal was always to make music that would touch people's lives around the world."



On day prior to the achievement, Nas shared another post about his overnight success, which includes some news he’s previously touched upon regarding his sexuality.



"Wow, man," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Last year I was sleeping on my sister’s floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from headaches, now I’m gay."

