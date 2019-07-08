Gordon Ramsay Shows Lil Nas X How to Make a Panini -- Watch!

The "Panini" rapper meets the panini chef!

On Sunday, Gordon Ramsay released a new video in which he offers Lil Nas X a tutorial on making the beloved flatbread sandwich that he raps about in the track fittingly titled "Panini."



"Now, we've got somebody very, very important in tonight who wants to see a very special panini. So I'm going to put something together for him...," Ramsay explains before quoting the song. "'Panini, don't be a f**king meanie.'"

Then the chef welcomes Nas to Lucky Cat Restaurant, one of his establishments in London, and quickly takes him back to the kitchen where the sandwich-making begins, incorporating a number of Asian ingredients.



They start things off with a super-soft Asian bun, to which they add loads of mayonnaise, pastrami, cheese, cabbage and some spicy kimchi before tossing them in the toaster. At this point, the 52-year-old chef shows Nas his display case of sharp implements. Ramsay hands the rapper a hatchet and grabs a long bread knife for himself.



After snapping some playful photos with their new tools, the pair head back to their sandwiches. Of course, as soon as their (slightly burnt) paninis are off the toaster, they proceed to chop them to pieces before enjoying.

This fun video arrives just a week after the rapper decided to end Pride Month by seemingly coming out as gay to his fans.



"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote on June 30, mentioning his new song.



Since, Nas has received loads of support from fans and fellow performers. However, he’s also received push back for the decision, which he discussed on BBC Breakfast on Friday.



The "Old Town Road" rapper said he didn't "have anything to hide" and stated he had "kind of revealed that I am gay."



"How big of a deal is that?" he continued. "Is it something that I was considering never doing ever, like taking to the grave or something? But I was like, I don' t want to live my entire life -- especially how I got to where I'm at, not doing what I want to do."



As for his critics, he has this response: "I used to be that person being negative. I’m not angry or anything, because I understand how they just want that reaction. So, I'm just going to joke back with them."

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Nas X Says He's 'Not Angry' Following Backlash After Coming Out as Gay

Miley Cyrus Shows Support for ‘Baby Brother’ Lil Nas X After He Posts About His Sexuality

Billy Ray Cyrus Was in 'Shock' After BET Awards Performance With Lil Nas X

Related Gallery