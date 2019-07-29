Mariah Carey is happily handing over the chart-reigning torch to Lil Nas X!

Monday marked a monumental moment for the young rapper as his “Old Town Road" remix, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, wrapped up a record-breaking 17 weeks on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With the song becoming the longest-running number one single in history, it knocked out the two tracks that were previously tied for the record with 16 weeks at the top -- Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 ballad, “One Sweet Day,” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber.

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!” Carey tweeted alongside what appeared to be a photoshopped image showing her handing a torch over to the rapper against a Billboard backdrop. “We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! .”



Carey then noted that the song will always hold a special place in her heart, while responding to a fan who tweeted about the history of the song and its “magic.”

“Thank you for acknowledging this song ,” Carey wrote. “One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

Thank you for acknowledging this song ❤ One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones. https://t.co/zUT1f3IzEcpic.twitter.com/0aImKtzpXc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

Big congrats to @LilNasX, but wanted to highlight the magic of @MariahCarey's "One Sweet Day" with this thread.



OSD was born in 1995 because Mariah & Nate from Boyz II Men were both working on melodically similar songs that dealt with death. OSD was a combo of both versions. pic.twitter.com/SYd2KO2SiY — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) July 29, 2019

The rapper responded to Carey's kind words by sharing her post on Instagram, with the caption, "LEGEND❤️."

Earlier in the day, Nas posted about the charting milestone on his Instagram.

"I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," he wrote in a lengthy caption about the track.

See more on the song below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Nas X Makes History as 'Old Town Road' Becomes Longest Running No. 1 Single Ever

Lil Nas X Teams Up With BTS' RM for New Remix 'Seoul Town Road'

Lil Nas X Says He's 'Not Angry' Following Backlash After Coming Out as Gay

Related Gallery