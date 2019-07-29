Music

Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X on Beating Her Billboard Hot 100 Chart Record

By Leena Tailor‍
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey is happily handing over the chart-reigning torch to Lil Nas X!

Monday marked a monumental moment for the young rapper as his “Old Town Road" remix, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, wrapped up a record-breaking 17 weeks on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With the song becoming the longest-running number one single in history, it knocked out the two tracks that were previously tied for the record with 16 weeks at the top -- Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 ballad, “One Sweet Day,” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber.

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!” Carey tweeted alongside what appeared to be a photoshopped image showing her handing a torch over to the rapper against a Billboard backdrop. “We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤.”

Carey then noted that the song will always hold a special place in her heart, while responding to a fan who tweeted about the history of the song and its “magic.”

“Thank you for acknowledging this song ❤,” Carey wrote. “One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

The rapper responded to Carey's kind words by sharing her post on Instagram, with the caption, "LEGEND❤️." 

LEGEND❤️

Earlier in the day, Nas posted about the charting milestone on his Instagram.

"I immediately knew I would make something special out of it," he wrote in a lengthy caption about the track.

last year in october 🎃 , as a struggling artist 🤦🏾‍♂️starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube👨🏾‍💻. i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats🥁😞trying to find the right one for me🤔. when suddenly i came across a country-trap 👨🏾‍🌾🏚sounding masterpiece🤩. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it🤯💭⚡️! my sister👩🏽 told me i had little time left ⏳before i had to leave her house 🏠 after being there for months📆 promoting my music🎶 online 🤳🏾and not helping🤷🏾‍♂️ her out much. i was so upset 😔! i used it as motivation for the song🎼! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner 🚶🏾‍♂️ cowboy🤠 needing to 🏃🏾run away from it all🎭! I went out 👟👟 on my sister’s back porch 😶 and listened to the beat 🎧OVER 🔄& OVER 🔄& OVER🔄!! then it came to me😳!! in my best singing voice😮 i sung🎶 “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE🐎 TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD 🛣 IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE 😔😔” I LOVED IT ALREADY! i started to work on it👨🏾‍🎨 👉🏾EVERY SINGLE DAY👈🏾. it needed to be funny🤣, it needed to be catchy🤗🎵, it needed to be hip hop 🗣🔥, it needed to be country🐴🍺, & it needed to be short👌🏾!! by the time i was finished 😅 setting it up 💁🏾‍♂️ i was out of my sister’s crib🏡 and at my brothers 👨🏾‍🦱 place. on ☃️🌬december 2️⃣nd i went into the studio 🎤🎤🎼 & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD🐎🤩✨ & put it out the exact same 🗓day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? 🤔NO! ‼️ but i am so thankful🙏🏾 that this blessing ✨ has been placed upon me🤠. this song has changed my life🤩🤩🤩 and the way i see the world🌎🌍around me🙋🏾‍♂️ in less than a year📈. thank you to every single person☝️ who has been apart of this journey🌄. as i said😯 before, it’s just the beginning! 🖤🤠🐎⚡️

THANK YOU!!

