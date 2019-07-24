Lil Nas X Teams Up With BTS' RM for New Remix 'Seoul Town Road'

If you though Lil Nas X's collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus was an amazing team-up, wait until you hear the artist's team-up with BTS's RM!

The rapper dropped the new remix on Thursday night, which the pair renamed "Seoul Town Road" in reference to the South Korean capital city of Seoul, where BTS first came together.

The new remix track is slightly shorter than Lil Nas X's original version -- or his remix with Cyrus -- coming in at just under two minutes. However, the version features RM delivering one of the main verses of the tune, and the singer and rapper absolutely kills it.

Many fans -- who are undoubtedly largely made up of BTS's devoted ARMY -- couldn't help but praise RM for his surprisingly good Southern twang that he manages to infuse in his English-language verse, and there was a whole lot of love for the new take on the now super-hit track.

The new remix comes one month after the rapper and Cyrus shut down the BET Awards with an amazing performance of "Old Town Road," which the country crooner later told ET was and "electrifying" experience.

"I'm just kinda in shock in this moment," Cyrus told ET's Kevin Frazier backstage after the performance. "The crowd stood up and they sang every word… I never felt a moment quite like that."

Nas agreed, adding in awe "[that was] the most amazing thing I've ever experienced in my life."

Check out the video below to hear more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Nas X Posts About His Sexuality on World Pride Day

Here's What Lil Nas X Gave Billy Ray Cyrus to Celebrate 'Old Town Road's Success

BTS' J-Hope & V Release 'A Brand New Day' Collab With Zara Larsson

Related Gallery