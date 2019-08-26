2019 MTV VMAs: ET Will Be Live Blogging the Show

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here -- and ET will be live blogging along the way!

In just a few hours, Sebastian Maniscalco will host the awards show from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with stars like Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Bad Bunny and more set to take the stage to perform.

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year (10 nods each), while Billie Eilish scored the second-most nominations with nine. Lil Nas X came in third with eight -- and artists will be competing in two new categories this year: Best K Pop and Video for Good.

Circle back when the VMAs kick off for live updates on the show.

The 2019 MTV VMAs air Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

