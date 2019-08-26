Lizzo Sizzles in a Red-Hot 'Siren' Gown at VMAs -- See Her Look!

Lizzo brought the fire to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday!

The 31-year-old songstress stunned in a red-hot Moschino number while walking the carpet at the annual awards show.

The custom strapless, sequined gown had “Siren” repeatedly spelled out in silver lettering across the material. She accessorized with a metallic red and silver feather boa from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Posing up a storm with the feather boa, the musician also flirted with the cameras by blowing kisses and cupping her breasts.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is one of many stars set to perform at the awards ceremony. She also earned nominations for Best New Artist and Artist of the Year.

The VMA nods come amid an exciting time for the singer. Justin Timberlake recently teased a potential collaboration with her, while Meghan Thee Stallion filled ET in on working with the singer earlier this month.

“I just can't wait for y'all to hear it,” Stallion said of the collab. “It's amazing already. Just two Texas girls and we just had a really good time."

