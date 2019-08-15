Justin Timberlake is back in the studio, and he's hanging out with none other than Lizzo.

The "Say Something" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of him and the "Truth Hurts" artist as they spent time hanging out in a studio and having a great day.

"Lizzo flames, brb," Timberlake captioned the fun clip.

Fans have been speculating that the 38-year-old entertainer has been working on new music for his follow-up to his critically divisive 2018 album, Man of the Woods -- since his high-grossing Man of the Woods Tour came to an end in April -- and this latest post may be a hint that he might be teaming up with Lizzo for a collab in the near future.

Timberlake previously teased new music earlier this year in a post that suggested he's recording some new tracks with frequent collaborator and producer Timbaland.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has seemingly been making the rounds and hopping on tracks with a number of artists recently, including "Hot Girl Summer" with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

ET's Kristen Gill sat down with Megan at this year's Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles last week, where she addressed their recent high-profile hangouts -- which were also shared on Instagram -- and said that they were "of course" working together on something.

In fact, she also said it's not just a speculative project, but rather they've already figured out what it's going to sound like. "I already know. And I just can't wait for y'all to hear it. It's amazing already," Megan said. "Just two Texas girls and we just had a really good time."

Check out the video below to hear more.

