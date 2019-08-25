Barack Obama's Summer Playlist Includes Lil Nas X, Lizzo and J Balvin

Barack Obama is sharing his summer jams!

On Saturday, the former commander-in-chief tweeted a breakdown at all the tunes he and wife Michelle Obama are spinning lately, including several new hits, including Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo's "Juice," "Con Altura" by Rosalia and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho and "Seniorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Besides all the new tracks, Barack's list also includes many tried and true classics like "Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison, "I Got You Under My Skin" by Frank Sinatra and "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" by Lauryn Hill.

"With summer winding down, here's a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to - some new, some old, some fast, some slow," Barack wrote alongside his list. "Hope you enjoy."

Soon after the breakdown arrived, a number of artists who made cut shared their responses, including 2 Chainz, who wrote beside the list: "Meeting President Obama is on my bucket list, but this will most definitely work for now."

R&B singer Anderson Paak -- who is featured on BJ the Chicago Kid's "Feel the Vibe" and Mac Miller's "Dang!" which both made the list -- tweeted a suggestion for the former president's next list, writing, "Make It Better for the winter playlists! @barackobama."

In response to the honor, Lil Nas X shared a selfie of himself rocking holographic pants and a holographic cowboy jacket -- with Barack's face photoshopped over his own.

"Obama said," he wrote alongside.

"Swimming in from a half nude convo with my best friend about gratitude in the aegean to this PRIME OBAMA CONTENT," Maggie Rogers, whose song, "Burning," sits at No. 4, wrote.

Lizzo also posted about being included, writing "IM NOT OK !!!!!!!!" beside someone noting at she's No. 6 on the list. She also shared a side-by-side of one of her recent tweets and Barack's list. "I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!"

The tweet she shared just before the list arrived states: "The first President I could ever vote for was Obama. I was so proud of my right to vote and I never take it for granted. I love us. I'm not sure who I'm voting for yet, but it for damn sure isn't Trump."

