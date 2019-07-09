Michelle Obama has shared a heartwarming tribute to late Disney actor, Cameron Boyce.

Boyce died at home in his sleep on Saturday, after suffering a seizure. He was 20.



Obama took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, sharing a sweet snap showing her and Boyce smiling brightly while posing for a photo together. The former first lady also shared how she had hung with Boyce several times.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House, and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart," she wrote. “Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans.”

Obama is the latest in a string of celebrity tributes which have flowed following the sad news.

Boyce's Jessie costars, Karen Brar and Debby Ryan, shared sweet posts on social media on Tuesday, while his Descendants castmates, Kristin Chenoweth and China McClain, shared heartfelt stories about him on Monday.



Previously, Adam Sandler who played Boyce’s father in Grown Ups and Growns Ups 2, posted a touching message.

ET learned on Monday that an autopsy had been completed on Boyce, but his official cause of death has not been determined.

See more on Boyce below.

