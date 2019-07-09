Cameron Boyce’s roommates, Jessie co-star Karan Brar and actress Sophie Reynolds, have shared their responses to the actor’s tragic death on Saturday.



"My family. my person. my heart," 20-year-old Reynolds captioned a photo of herself leaning on Boyce as they both sit by a body of water. "maybe someday I’ll be able to put everything cam was into words, but right now it just hurts a little too much. Please, hug everyone you love. I wish I could."



Brar also posted a photo of Boyce, smiling while lying on the beach and shielding his face with a ball cap. The late actor offers the camera a big smile from his underneath the hat.



"You were the greatest thing to have ever happened to me. i love you so much cam. wish i had more to say right now but i don’t think words will come for a while," 20-year-old Brar wrote. "thank you to everyone who sent such kind words my way. know i haven’t been responding but it truly means a lot."

In May, Brar posted a photo of himself, Reynolds and Boyce cracking big smiles, writing, "oh and btw we’re roommates now."

Another of Boyce's Jessie co-stars, Debby Ryan, also paid tribute to the actor, sharing a clip of her and Boyce hugging, along with a broken heart emoji.

Songstress Sabrina Carpenter is also feeling the loss, expressing her grief in a lengthy Instagram tribute on Tuesday.

"You are something extraordinarily special cam,” wrote the 20-year-old actress and singer. “I cannot grasp what a world without you looks like yet, nor do i want to. nothing i can write will feel right, or pay enough tribute to how incredible you actually are, but all i know is i am so beyond lucky to have known you and eternally grateful for the times you and i shared together.”



“I feel very sick to my stomach writing this, and i wish i could hug you,” she continued. “You had the most incredible mind, spirit, sense of humor, heart, and too much talent for your own good. you were an angel on earth and i can only imagine all the sensational things you would have done had this world given you more time.”



Meanwhile, Boyce’s friend, Zoe Brown, shared a clip in which both she and the actor are blowing out candles on cakes to celebrate their joint birthdays in May.

Additionally, the Thirst Project, a non-profit that works to provide clean drinking water to impoverished communities which worked closely with Boyce, posted a moving video on Monday featuring several interviews with friends and loved ones of the late actor from 2018, when he was given the organization’s Pioneering Award. Reynolds, Brar and Boyce’s parents are included in the touching compilation. They proudly discuss his selflessness and dedication to others.



Reynolds shares: "I remember asking him what he wanted for his birthday last year and he just wanted me to donate. That was all. … I’m so proud of you and the difference that you’re making in the world. I’m a better person for knowing you, so thank you."

A spokesperson for the Boyce family confirmed to ET that the 20-year-old actor died of a seizure in his sleep on Saturday night. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner also told ET that Boyce was found unresponsive in a home in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood on Saturday. According to the spokeswoman, authorities were called and Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been performed but the cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

