Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel Star, Dead at 20

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died.



The 20-year-old TV star, who appeared in a number of Disney Channel shows including Descendants, Shake It Up and Liv and Maddie, died of a seizure in his sleep on Saturday night, his family confirmed to ABC News. Boyce had an ongoing medical condition and according to TMZ, when EMTs arrived at his home, they could not revive him. ET has reached out to Boyce's rep for comment.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson for the Boyce family said, via ABC News. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."



Early on Sunday morning, a number of posts began appear to commemorate Boyce’s life – including from Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.



“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die,” Iger wrote. “Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”



Adam Sandler, who played Boyce’s father in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, wrote: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

