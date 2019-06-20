Lisa Vanderpump's Mom Dead at 84: She's 'Shocked and Devastated'

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump.

The 58-year-old reality star's mother has died, ET can confirm. She was 84 years old.

Vanderpump's rep tells ET that she's "shocked and devastated," and that her family and friends ask she be given privacy at this time as she prepares to head home to London, England.

According to The Daily Mail, who was first to report the news, Jean died unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, in England. Vanderpump has since taken a break from filming Vanderpump Rules.

It's been a tough time for Vanderpump. Last April, she suffered another family tragedy when her brother was found dead of a suspected drug overdose at his home in Gloucestershire, England.

Earlier this month, ET learned that Vanderpump is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons, after she didn't show up for the season nine RHOBH reunion.

"It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally… The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with," she told Us Weekly about her decision.

ET spoke with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, where they talked about the big shakeup.

"It did shock me," Sandoval said. "She's always been such a foundation on that show. You know, the one consistency, so yeah, it definitely shocked me, but I understand. It's different. Like, her role on that show is very different from who she is on Vanderpump Rules. So, I mean, if anything, she'll have more time to focus on Vanderpump Rules and focus on her new bars and you know."

"She's doing great, Madix added. "I think last year was a really hard year for her. I think this year, it's kind of a bright spot."

Madix also acknowledged Vanderpump struggling with the death of her brother.

"I don't watch Beverly Hills, so I don't actually know what was said but I do know that she did struggle," she said. "I know that she had a hard time."

