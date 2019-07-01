Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dead at 27

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday morning in Texas. No further details about the cause of death are available at this time.

Here is the Angels statement:

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

In response, the Angels and Rangers will not play their scheduled contest on Monday evening. Their game will be made up in August. The rest of the three games in the series are expected to be played.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released this statement:

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Skaggs, who would've turned 28 on July 13, had pitched in the majors in parts of seven seasons. Most recently, he started against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. Originally the No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft, Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a package for Dan Haren. The Angels later reacquired Skaggs as part of a three-team deal that also included Mark Trumbo and Adam Eaton.

