Following Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce's shocking death on Saturday, those who knew him best are sharing their stories.



Kristin Chenoweth, who starred alongside the late 20-year-old in the Descendants films, appeared on The Talk on Monday, where she opened up about what it was like to work with Boyce.



"I did the Descendants movies and all those kids are my kids," she told the show’s hosts. "Just like Glee kids are, just like the Hairspray kids are, but Cameron Boyce was one of my babies."



"I remember that we were 5-6-7-8, rehearsing, rehearsing, rehearsing and that kid never ran out of energy and I said, 'You’re like Justin Timberlake. You’re like a hummingbird. You never stop,'" she shared. "Well, I’m in Vegas, Sin City… the morning that I found out. I’m lying there and what do you think flew by me?"



At this point, several of the women gasped as one guessed, "A hummingbird."



Chenoweth continued, "I went 'OK, Cam. I got you.'"

Another Descendants co-star, China McClain, also addressed Boyce's death on Monday, by posting an emotional, six-part video tribute on Instagram.

“I know it’s taken me a while to get on and say something. I just had to step away from my phone,” a teary McClain says in the video. “And will definitely be off of social media, internet. Seeing the headlines and stuff was just too hard. I couldn’t do that.”

“But now I feel like I don’t really believe any of this is actually happening,” McClain continues. “I think that my mind is just shot down at this point, so I’m just feeling numb. Like a little bit empty. Just going through the motions. I feel like I’m going to wake up.”

McClain then sends heartfelt condolences to Boyce’s family and notes she has lost her bestie.

“To Mr. Vic, Mrs. Libby and Maya -- I’m so sorry,” she says. “You guys lost something that the rest of us didn’t lose. You guys lost blood, a son, a brother. And I lost my best friend, my closest friend, my longest friend.”



“I’ll never again have a friend like Cameron,” McClain adds, before breaking down into tears.

She then shows viewers that she was wearing one of Boyce’s hats, which he left behind in her room when they were filming Descendants 2. Her crying is later replaced with laughter as she explains how she got the hat, but tears flow again as McClain concludes the cute story by saying she thought “God left [the hat] for me and knew it was going to mean so much more than just being Cam’s hat that I forgot to give back.”

She concludes the post by sharing how she still feels Boyce’s presence.

“Cam’s not gone,” she says. “He’s OK. He’s not gone. When people die, they don’t just dissipate into thin air, you guys. He’s good. Cameron, I love you.”

McClain's post is just the latest in a wave of stories and messages honoring the young actor following his death. On Sunday morning, Adam Sandler, who played Boyce’s father in Grown Ups and Growns Ups 2, posted a touching message to mark the somber occasion.



"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences," he tweeted.

Michelle Monaghan, who played Boyce’s mother in the 2008 thriller Eagle Eye, also shared a post remembering the late thespian.



"I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of one of the sweetest souls I have ever met. @thecameronboyce was a rare young man," she wrote. "He had the most beautiful smile, a constant twinkle in his eyes and a true zest for life, committed to making an impact on his community and beyond. A true testament to the extraordinary family who raised him. Sending my love to each and every one of them. 💔"

A spokesperson for the Boyce family confirmed to ET that the actor died of a seizure in his sleep on Saturday night. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner also told ET that Boyce was found unresponsive in a home in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood on Saturday. According to the spokeswoman, authorities were called and Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene.

Head here to see more remembrances for Boyce.

