Adam Sandler, Zendaya and More Stars React to Cameron Boyce's Shocking Death
Hollywood is mourning the death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce.
The 20-year-old actor died in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure, his family confirmed to ABC News on Sunday. ET has reached out to Boyce's rep for comment.
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed Boyce's death on Twitter early Sunday morning. "The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends," he wrote.
Adam Sandler, who played Boyce's father in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, shared a heartbreaking post in honor of Boyce soon after.
"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences," he tweeted.
Boyce's Jessie co-stars, Skai Jackson and Charles Esten, also reacted to his shocking death on Twitter, while other stars like Zendaya offered their condolences.
Boyce's Descendants 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel next month. He was also filming a pilot called Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn.
See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dead at 27
Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife, Dead at 51
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel Star, Dead at 20