Hollywood is mourning the death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce.

The 20-year-old actor died in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure, his family confirmed to ABC News on Sunday. ET has reached out to Boyce's rep for comment.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed Boyce's death on Twitter early Sunday morning. "The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends," he wrote.

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

Adam Sandler, who played Boyce's father in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, shared a heartbreaking post in honor of Boyce soon after.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences," he tweeted.

Boyce's Jessie co-stars, Skai Jackson and Charles Esten, also reacted to his shocking death on Twitter, while other stars like Zendaya offered their condolences.

Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family♥️ https://t.co/X8PAGo0Igi — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 7, 2019

i am absolutely heartbroken, i don’t want this to be true. RIP cameron boyce 💙 we love you legend — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) July 7, 2019

So saddened to hear about the passing of such a young talented individual. I didn’t know him personally but he seemed like a great person. RIP Cameron Boyce. Some things don’t seem fair.. this pains me 😔♥️ — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) July 7, 2019

R.I.P to one of the best basketball players I know to step on the court! Fly high Cameron 💔 pic.twitter.com/9vUD0eLqqr — Grayson Hunter Goss (@GraysonHunterG) July 7, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce. When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man's skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones. — Hozier (@Hozier) July 7, 2019

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become./2 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little. /3 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today. /4 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to them, and most especially, to the Boyce family. Your Cameron was a blessing to us, as he was to so many others in this world. May you feel the breadth of love being poured out for him today, and may God comfort you as you mourn./5 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

I did not know Cameron Boyce personally, but it looks like he was someone who exuded wonderful, positive feelings and was a role model to many. Let his legacy live on and inspire millions more to carry themselves in the same way. He will be missed, but will still always be here. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 7, 2019

Boyce's Descendants 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel next month. He was also filming a pilot called Mrs. Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn.

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dead at 27

Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife, Dead at 51

Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel Star, Dead at 20

Related Gallery