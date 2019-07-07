Cameron Boyce is leaving behind a Disney Channel legacy.

The 20-year-old performer died in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure, his family confirmed to ET on Sunday. Fans, famous friends and former co-stars, including Adam Sandler, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi and more, took to social media to mourn Boyce, and now, in a statement to ET, Disney Channel is speaking out on his shocking death.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," a Disney Channel spokesperson tells ET in a statement.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed," the statement concludes.

Boyce had starred in many Disney Channel projects, starting in 2011, with guest appearances on Good Luck Charlie and Shake It Up and a starring role on Jessie. He also appeared on Austin & Ally and Liv and Maddie, before earning his role as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, in Disney Channel's hit 2015 movie, Descendants. He reprised his role as Carlos in Descendants 2 in 2017, and will star in Descendants 3, set to debut on Disney Channel next month. It's unclear if the movie will still premiere as scheduled.

Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson in the upcoming 'Descendants 3.' Disney Channel/David Bukach

A spokesperson for the Boyce family told ET on Sunday: "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Philanthropy was one of Boyce's biggest passions. Last year, he was honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award, the highest honor an individual can receive, at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala on behalf of the Thirst Project, for his efforts to bring awareness to the Global Water Crisis. The actor raised more than $30,000 for the organization to build two wells in Swaziland, saving countless lives by bringing clean drinking water to the region. In addition to his work with Thirst Project, Boyce advocated for the fight against homelessness.

