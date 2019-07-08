Cameron Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, is speaking out about the sudden death of his son.

The Disney star died in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure. He was 20.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor tweeted on Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Victor’s words were met with heartwarming responses from fans, who shared how the young actor had made a powerful impact on the world.

“Cameron will NEVER be forgotten,” wrote one fan. “He’s a young legend that has touched millions. Your beautiful freckled face son is a light to all of us. He never failed to inspire and you are the reason behind this young talented man. We love you all. And may god be with you.”

Cameron paid tribute to his dad on Father's Day in June, posting a video of him on Instagram.



The young star's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many stars sharing their grief on social media.

While Zendaya tweeted that the news was “absolutely heartbreaking,” Cameron’s co-star, Adam Sandler (who played his screen dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2), said he was heartbroken.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”



