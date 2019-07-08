Cameron Boyce’s autopsy has been completed, but his official cause of death has not been determined.

Boyce died at home in his sleep on Saturday, after suffering a seizure. He was 20.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner tells ET that an autopsy was performed on Monday and that the cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

The news came after the Disney star’s father, Victor, spoke about the loss of his son on Twitter.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” the devastated dad wrote on Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Boyce’s costars from The Descendants films also shared their grief, with Kristin Chenoweth describing the actor as “one of my babies,” during an appearance on The Talk, while China McClain posted a tear-filled six-part video tribute on Instagram.

Stars including Adam Sandler and Zendaya also took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny,” wrote Sandler, who played Boyce's father in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. “ Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

