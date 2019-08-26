Lizzo is spilling the tea (or should we say tequila?) at the VMAs!

ET caught up with the "Truth Hurts" singer backstage at MTV's 21019 Video Music Awards on Monday night fresh off of her show-stopping, booty-popping and wildly empowering performance.

"It was a moment!" Lizzo dished to ET's Keltie Knight. "It was bigger than that, man. It was a spiritual catharsis for all of us. It was a release. We were feeling good as hell and the whole crowd felt good as hell and hopefully the whole world."

During her performance of "Good as Hell," Lizzo drank a bit of liquid courage and took a long swig from a mysterious bedazzled bottle before addressing the crowd with very positive message.

"I'm tired of the bullsh*t and I don’t have to know your story to know that you are tired of the bullsh*t too," she said, "It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back. So I want to take this opportunity to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell!

Following that amazing moment, we were delighted to see that the 31-year-old artist was still carrying her cocktail with her backstage! But was there really alcohol in that blinged-out bottle?

According to Lizzo: Hell yes.

"So this is a bottle of tequila," she shared. "Now here's the tea: I wasn't allowed to have a full bottle of tequila, so we had one shot [in here.] And I took the whole shot on accident right before my speech."

"So I was lit!" Lizzo added with a laugh. "Whatever I said, I don't remember."

Lizzo may not remember her acceptance speech, but we know she'll never forget getting to watch her idol Missy Elliot win the Video Vanguard Award.

"I was like, 'The year that she gets the Vanguard Award I just want to be there, I just want to be part of it somehow,'" Lizzo, who collaborated with Elliot on her 2017 track "Tempo," revealed.

"I always told myself that and the fact that it actually happened means that dreams do come true and you truly can manifest your reality," she added.

Want more VMAs content and backstage goodies with Lizzo?

The VMAs aired from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26.

