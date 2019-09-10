Rihanna, like the rest of the world, is absolutely in love with Lizzo.

The singer and fashion mogul stepped out in style at her star-studded Savage X Fenty show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday evening, where she stopped to talk with ET and admitted that she's got some strong feelings for the "Truth Hurts" songstress.

"Gosh I love Lizzo. She's so badass," Rihanna said, echoing the sentiments of essentially everyone else in the music industry right now.

While the feeling is apparently mutual, Rihanna said that they weren't working on anything together at the moment, but she'd collaborate with Lizzo in a heartbeat on anything she wanted.

"I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass," she said, reiterating her absolute respect and adoration.

"She is everything that Savage stands for," Rihanna continued, referring to her new, bold line of lingerie that was the focal point of Tuesday's star-studded event. "A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand."

This year, the Savage X Fenty event is bigger than ever, and the lingerie fashion show is even being presented in partnership with Amazon Prime Video. It's one of Rihanna's biggest passions at the moment, and she says she's made sure to stay very involved in all facets of the clothing line.

"Oh my god I'm too involved. I want a break but I'm a control freak so I do everything," Rihanna shared. "I see everything. There's not one step of the way, there's not one lace trim, there's not one bra strap… there is not one bow on a panty that I do not see and approve."

"And yeah it's a lot of work, but it's the only way you can preserve a brand, that you start from scratch," she admitted. "Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things. I've always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand but to see the way that we're perceived in the lingerie world."

"To see people feeling included it also puts a different pressure on me," Rihanna added. "It makes me feel like now we cannot neglect those consumers."

The Savage X Fenty show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid, Normani & More Rock Lingerie at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show -- See the Red Carpet Looks

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line Is Now Available on Amazon -- Shop!

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show to Stream on Amazon

Lizzo Reveals Her NSFW DMs With Rihanna, Talks Working With Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez



