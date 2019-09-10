The celebs did not disappoint as they arrived to Rihanna's show during New York Fashion Week!

The pop star-turned-designer debuted her latest collection for her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night -- and had Gigi Hadid, Normani, Vanessa Hudgens and more rocking the sexiest silhouettes on the red carpet.

Celebrating all body types with a diverse lineup of models of all shapes and sizes, the red carpet was a preview of what fans and fashion elite would be witnessing later that night during the show.

Hadid, who posed for pics with Joan Smalls and Cara Delevingne, rocked a black corset with light-wash blue jeans. Smalls arrived in a velvet green moss mini dress, while the Carnival Row star wore a black dress that showed off her bralette.

The "Motivation" singer opted for a cheeky black corset, booty shorts, thigh-high latex boots and an animal print robe for the occasion.

Bella Hadid also showed some skin in a lace bra and forest green power suit.

Model Slick Woods -- who last year went into labor right after walking in Rihanna's first show -- stood out in a neon ensemble.

Migos -- Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff -- all showed off their fresh sense of style in coordinating Earth tone looks.

Halsey showed off her incredibly toned legs in teeny purple silk shorts and matching robe set.

Ashley Graham, who is expecting her first child, wowed in a black bodysuit under a sheer one-strap ruched dress.

Kacey Musgraves proved that country girls can be sexy and stylish, rocking a green, zebra print silk pants and top set with a lilac bra.

Looking too cool for school was Big Sean. The rapper looked dapper in a white-and-green trimmed jacket with black slacks and white tennis shoes.

Ashley Benson looked sophisticated in a mini black slip dress and pointed toe heels.

Patrick Schwarzenegger dared to be bold, wearing a hot pink velvet matching set.

Vanessa Hudgens was sizzling in sheer and lacy lingerie, which she paired with silk bottoms and a sheer blue robe.

It was a mother-daughter affair for Lisa Rinna and daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin. While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shined in white, her daughters opted for black dresses.

Dascha Polanco let her accessories do the talking, arriving in a brown shiny coat with an oversized feathered hat.

Giving people that swag they were looking for were none other than DJ Khaled and Fat Joe in colorful multi-print looks.

Aside from debuting her new collection, Rihanna's second annual Savage X Fenty show also featured special performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, and Tierra Whack. Fans can stream the fashion show in full length with exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20, and shop the collection on Amazon right now.

