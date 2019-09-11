Rihanna on Why the Super Bowl Halftime Is Not on Her Radar (Exclusive)

Rihanna has many projects she's focused on, but performing at the Super Bowl is not one of them.

ET caught up with the singer-turned-designer at her Savage X Fenty show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, where she explained why headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show is not on her radar.

"I still got an album to finish," she told ET, jokingly adding, "You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck."

Prior to touching on the possibility of taking on the annual spectacle, Rihanna did give fans an update on where her new music stands.

"Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it's the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion," she said after being asked when she will release an LP. "Y'all gonna have to wait. Navy, I'm so sorry."

Meanwhile, last year, a source told ET that Rihanna was a "front-runner" for 2019's Super Bowl halftime show. However, she turned it down.

"CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling," the source told ET at the time, who added that the singer stood "with the players and Colin Kaepernick."

"The offer and exposure would have been great for Rihanna as she's planning a new album and tour but she stuck to what's right in her eyes," the source shared. Maroon 5 ended up being the show's performer, with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.

The 2020 NFL championship game is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2. Last month, JAY-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, announced that they entered into a long-term partnership with the NFL as the league's official Live Music Entertainment Strategists, one that will aim to "nurture and strengthen community" through music and support the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative.

While Rihanna has close ties with JAY-Z, it looks like the NFL already has someone else on their mind. This week, a source told ET that Jennifer Lopez is "at the top of the NFL’s list."

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official," the source divulged. "Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

"Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it," the source added. "Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good.”

As for Rihanna, she was just over the moon about her latest Savage X Fenty collection, and to have Amazon Prime Video's support. The lingerie fashion show has been one of Rihanna's biggest passions at the moment, and made sure to stay involved in all facets of the clothing line.

"It's a lot of work, but it's the only way you can preserve a brand that you start from scratch," she admitted. "Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things. I've always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand. But to see the way that we're perceived in the lingerie world, to see people feeling included, it also puts a different pressure on me. It makes me feel like now we cannot neglect those consumers."

The Savage X Fenty show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20.

