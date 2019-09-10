Could Jennifer Lopez be performing the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show?

After telling ET in July that she'd be down to perform during the NFL Championship game taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020, a source now tells ET that the singer is "at the top of the NFL’s list."

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official," the source says. "Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

"Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it," the source adds. "Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good.”

Earlier this week, Lopez shared a video via Instagram, promoting the league's all-new season. "Football is finally back, and this season is special," she said in the video. "One hundred years of the game we all love, filled with images to remember forever. And now it's time for the next story to be written. The 100th chapter."

When ET exclusively spoke with Lopez backstage at her It's My Party concert in New York City in July, she opened up about the possibility of performing next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami.

"Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal but we'll see," she shared. "They make their own decisions over there."

A month later, JAY-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, announced that they entered into a long-term partnership with the NFL as the league's official Live Music Entertainment Strategists, one that will aim to "nurture and strengthen community" through music and support the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative. Moments after the big reveal, the rapper explained in a press conference how he was planning to advise the league on the selection of artists performing on America's biggest stage.

ET asked JAY-Z if Lopez, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull -- who all have strong ties to Miami -- could be in the running to headline.

"We had this conversation, you can't go to a city, plop a show down and then leave. Like, at least speak to the community. Speak to the guys that's on the ground organizing things and trying to make things better, in that sort of way," he said at the time, playing coy. "Tampa's next [in 2021]. I love Tampa, but I have no idea who's from there, who would perform."

"So, I don't want to be running into that problem," he continued of trying to avoid putting themselves into a box. "Sometimes it may happen and it may wind up that the person is from the city that they perform, but you don't want to get in that space 'cause then, again, who performs in Tampa?"

