Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Claiming Travis Scott Deserved Her GRAMMY

Cardi B is not putting up with critics claiming she doesn't deserve her Best Rap Album GRAMMY!
In Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, a scene is included that shows the "SICKO MODE" rapper looking visibly disappointed backstage at the awards show in February when Astroworld lost out to Invasion of Privacy, Cardi's multiplatinum-selling debut album.
Soon after the doc's release, fans of Scott took to Twitter to argue that he should have gotten the award. One wrote: "Bro no one cares you didn't even write the s**t, Astroworld should of won that Grammy." Another chimed in, "Travis got robbed of a Grammy Astroworld was easily AOTY."
By Wednesday, all of the talk prompted Cardi to share a series of tweets that not only defend her album and skills, but her long trek to the awards show.
"On my album I showed different sides of me," she wrote. "From my intro talking about my [past.] To living my best life inspiring people. Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking a** like Bodak & that A**. Every song went platinum!"
"I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing," the 26-year-old performer continued. "I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed a** in a studio."
Later, she shared the elation she felt when she won her GRAMMY and what the recognition meant to her.
"So when I won a Grammy for it I didn't have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA B*TCH YOU DESERVE THIS S**T!" she wrote. "[And] until this day my s**t still charting."
On Thursday, Cardi reminded fans and haters that she supported Scott when his album came out -- and still does -- and that her vitriol isn't for him.
"Ya some grown a** men talking about dragging cardi cause I won a award for a bomb a** album," she posted. "Mind you I myself promoted astroworld on my page when it came out and have a good relationship wit trav while ya some small d**k men talking bout draggginh a girl."
However, her series of tweets ignited a lot of pushback from critics, some of whom she addressed individually, before deleting them all and writing in a new tweet that the "party is over."
See more on Scott's new documentary below.
