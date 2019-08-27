Stormi Webster is only a baby, but she already knows her angles.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought their 1-year-old daughter to the premiere of Scott's new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, and the adorable little girl definitely stole the spotlight.

The proud parents affectionately posed with Stormi after stepping off their private jet near Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the premiere was held, and it was clear that the doting parents didn't need to do much to get their baby girl to pose for pics.

It was a truly sweet family moment for the trio, and a great public premiere debut for their daughter.

Meanwhile, it was just Jenner and Scott who actually hit the carpet, posting together for press and making sure to pack on quite a bit of PDA.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in a curve-hugging, backless white dress, while the Astroworld rapper rocked a sleek, shimmering hazelnut brown suit with a black button-down shirt.

Scott could barely keep his hands off his girlfriend as they walked the carpet outside the venue.

After posing for pics on the carpet, the pair were reconnected with their adorable baby girl before heading into the venue for the premiere.

Travis and Kylie on the carpet for the premiere of #LookMomICanFly 💕pic.twitter.com/XcOTk8LTZi — Complex (@Complex) August 28, 2019

Scott's new documentary follows the rapper's intense meteoric rise to superstardom over the past few years, both on-stage and inside his personal life.

From the trailer for the upcoming film, it seems that the doc will give fans an inside look at who Scott is as a performer, a dad, a boyfriend and a human being as he navigates his new fame and fandom.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly debuts on Netflix on Wednesday.

For more on Scott, Jenner and their adorable baby girl, check out the video below.

