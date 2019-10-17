Chiquis Rivera was just as impressed with Jennifer Lopez's performance in Hustlers as the rest of the world.

The 34-year-old singer fawned over J.Lo while with ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards red carpet at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday.

"What can I say," she said, explaining that while watching Hustlers she put her popcorn down during Lopez's scenes. "Why was I eating popcorn and I said, 'Oh,' and I put it right down. I said, no more popcorn for me. No carbs, no sugar, for me ever. She looks amazing. Amazing!"

As for how excited she is to see J.Lo and Shakira rock the Super Bowl halftime show next year, she can't wait. Chiquis shared that she's been inspired by both artists in her own career.

"When I was, like, 16, 17, I went to my first Shakira concert. I was so inspired. I still am," she said. "She's amazing. She is a great writer, she's an amazing dancer. I love her all around."

Alberto Rodriguez/Telemundo

Chiquis also touched on how meaningful it has been to hear her late mother, Jenni Rivera, back on the radio. Earlier this year, the Rivera family released a posthumous Jenni song titled "Aparentemente Bien."

"This song is new, so when I heard it…I'm listening to it as a daughter, I'm listening to it as a fan and I felt so many different emotions," she expressed. "I was excited. I was sad. It's such a beautiful, you know, las letras, the lyrics are so heart-wrenching but beautiful. It's amazing and I'm so happy my mom's fans can have something new to listen to as well."

For more of ET's Latin AMAs coverage, watch below.

