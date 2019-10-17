Myke Towers is having a major year.

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican rapper is not only performing his new single, "Dollar," with Becky G at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, he's also getting ready for fatherhood.

ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz caught up with the entertainer on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he expressed how ready he is to welcome his first child. The rapper and his girlfriend of eight years are expecting a son early next year.

"Every single day I'm [getting] advice, but I'm just waiting for him," Towers said. "I'm ready for him. I'm ready."

When asked if they already have a name picked out, he said, "Yes," teasing that "it's the name of my favorite rapper."

"My favorite rapper is from New York. I'm not saying anything else," he added.

In the new year, Towers is also going to be releasing his album. "Before 2019 ends, we're coming with an EP but in 2020, we're coming with an album," he shared.

As for getting the chance to work with Becky G, he couldn't be happier.

"[Working with] an artist like Becky G, choosing me for one of her singles is, like, I'm doing good. It feels good," Towers noted.

